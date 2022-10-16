Christina Milian On Stepping Into Naya Rivera's Role In Step Up - Exclusive

Joining "Step Up" for Season 3, when most of the cast members had been there from the start, also came with its own challenges. As the "new girl" on set, Christina Milian said she wanted to be respectful and take things one step at a time. "I never had been in a situation like this where this series, the two seasons, were so established, so coming in and playing Collette and meeting everybody at the time was step by step," she explained.

She also wanted to take things slow because she knew "the memory of everything was weighing on [the cast]." Because she was joining the cast to play a role originated by Naya Rivera, she didn't want to step on any toes in the wake of her death. "I was very respectful and did the baby steps and connected to them slowly through each episode," she explained.

However, she did have a few familiar faces on set, including Ne-Yo, who plays Sage Odom. He plays her partner in the series, and the two of them have known each other for years. She also knew the choreographers, Jamaica Craft and Kiki Ely, so she was able to rely on those friends while slowly building connections with the rest of the cast and crew.

"Step Up" premieres Sunday, October 16 at midnight on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the Starzplay premium streaming platform.