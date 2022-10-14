Kate Middleton And Prince William May Not Be Done Growing Their Royal Family Just Yet
There's no denying that out of every member of the royal family, King Charles III has endured the biggest changes following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Taking over the monarchy led to drastic changes in Charles' life and he spoke about it in his first speech (via Sky News).
"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities," Charles said. "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energy to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."
Aside from Charles, William and his wife, Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have undergone the most change following the passing of the queen. They both received new titles and duties, as well as a change in scenery, having moved out of Kensington Palace (via Hello! Magazine).
While all those changes may seem overwhelming for the family, it appears they may be open to even more — in the form of a new family member.
Could we expected a new addition to the royal family soon?
While William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have endured several changes, including a new school for their children in their brand new neighborhood, they may be open to more (via Page Six). The couple who have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, could see another baby in their future.
According to Us Weekly, Kate may have been able to convince her husband to expand their family by one more.
"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," a source told the publication. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."
It seems that Kate has always been on board for a bigger family, while William was more interested in keeping his crew at the size it currently is. He has been heard making jokes about the situation, telling a group during a visit to a local hospital, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"
However, it seems Kate may have been able to convince her husband of adding a new baby to their family!