Kate Middleton And Prince William May Not Be Done Growing Their Royal Family Just Yet

There's no denying that out of every member of the royal family, King Charles III has endured the biggest changes following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Taking over the monarchy led to drastic changes in Charles' life and he spoke about it in his first speech (via Sky News).

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities," Charles said. "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energy to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."

Aside from Charles, William and his wife, Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have undergone the most change following the passing of the queen. They both received new titles and duties, as well as a change in scenery, having moved out of Kensington Palace (via Hello! Magazine).

While all those changes may seem overwhelming for the family, it appears they may be open to even more — in the form of a new family member.