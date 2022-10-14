Elon Musk's Foray Into The Beauty World Is As Controversial As You'd Expect

Tesla's billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, has a less-than-flattering reputation these days. With more and more stories of Tesla cars randomly bursting into flames — including one that was sitting in a junkyard — fans have become weary of the tech giant (via The Washington Post).

Musk has been involved in several business ventures throughout his lifetime, including some businesses you may not know Musk was a part of. However, you will definitely recall the time that Musk announced he was going to buy Twitter, but then he seemed to have backed out of the deal he made with the social media platform. The issues between Musk and Twitter are so intense that the company is taking him to court and he is now under federal investigation, as reported by the BBC.

It's unclear what the investigation is about, but the lawsuit started in July when Twitter attempted to force Musk to close the deal he had originally made with the company. With all of these interesting business ventures, it's no secret that members of the public were not thrilled to hear Musk may be diving into the beauty industry.