Stars At BravoCon 2022 Get Candid About The Strangest Places They've Done The Deed
Are you a fan of "The Real Housewives" franchise? Honestly, who isn't? According to Time, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is one of the most pioneering reality TV shows in history. The series was the third installment of the franchise and continues to be one of the most viewed on Bravo.
Since debuting "The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006," BravoTV has become a powerhouse network. The network continued to rise in popularity that by 2018, they had enough original programming to show on air seven nights a week. Women make up the majority of Bravo's audience, with the highest margin in history with viewers 18-49 and 25-54 in 2018. It has continued to stay popular in those demographics.
"Our brand offers a unique environment for our viewers to escape with drama that is fun and funny, yet far from their normal reality," Jerry Leo, VP of Program Strategy for NBCUniversal said in a statement.
The network is so popular that it holds a convention in New York City for its fans, and The List had reporters on the ground getting all the juicy details.
The stars shared interesting personal information on the first day of the convention
According to Variety, BravoCon kicked off this Friday at Javits Center in New York City to a sold-out crowd. The convention features over 140 "Bravolebrities." There are over 60 live events throughout the weekend and The List had reporters on the ground to get all of the gossips!
Our reporter was present for the most interesting conversation of the day. It was called Right the Relationship, and featured a handful of Bravo's most flirtatious stars. Heather Gay, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Gary King, Austen Kroll, and Anisha Ramakrishna gathered together to critique each other's relationships and dish out some advice. Of course, this one got juicy!
The highlight of the conversation was when the question was poised, where were the strangest places these reality stars had done "the deed?"
The answers did not disappoint. Glanville shared she once got busy in a library. Kroll got it on in a luxury port-a-potty, hinting he was joined by ex Madison LeCroy. And Gay shared that her strangest spot was the backseat of a car at a church!
This conversation did not disappoint.