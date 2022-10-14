Stars At BravoCon 2022 Get Candid About The Strangest Places They've Done The Deed

Are you a fan of "The Real Housewives" franchise? Honestly, who isn't? According to Time, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is one of the most pioneering reality TV shows in history. The series was the third installment of the franchise and continues to be one of the most viewed on Bravo.

Since debuting "The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006," BravoTV has become a powerhouse network. The network continued to rise in popularity that by 2018, they had enough original programming to show on air seven nights a week. Women make up the majority of Bravo's audience, with the highest margin in history with viewers 18-49 and 25-54 in 2018. It has continued to stay popular in those demographics.

"Our brand offers a unique environment for our viewers to escape with drama that is fun and funny, yet far from their normal reality," Jerry Leo, VP of Program Strategy for NBCUniversal said in a statement.

The network is so popular that it holds a convention in New York City for its fans, and The List had reporters on the ground getting all the juicy details.