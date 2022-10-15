Craig Conover Dishes At BravoCon 2022 About He And Paige DeSorbo Walking Down The Aisle

One of the biggest surprises in Bravo has been the blossoming relationship between "Southern Charm's" Craig Conover and "Summer House's" Paige DeSorbo. The pair first hooked up during the filming of Bravo's spin-off "Winter House," and have been going strong for quite a while (per Us Weekly). Both have made cameo appearances on the other's show, with DeSorbo making numerous pop-in's throughout the latest Southern Charm season. However, not all of it was positive. A large percentage of the newest season centered around Conover's borderline-inappropriate relationship with his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo (via People).

Unlike his costar Shep Rose, Conover appears to be thriving in a monogamous relationship with the "Summer House" star. Rose has recently gone through a public breakup with his significant other in a dramatic storyline playing out in front of the Bravo cameras, according to Us Weekly. Inherently, when a relationship is doing as well as Conover and DeSorbo's, rumors start swirling about wedding bells, with fans wondering when the pair will take the plunge and walk down the aisle.

Luckily for inquisitive viewers, Conover and DeSorbo are in New York City for BravoCon 2022 and are a part of panels speaking directly to the fans in attendance. The lovebirds took place in the Modern Love panel at the convention, revealing some enlightening new information about any possible plans to get married. They appear to be on different pages.