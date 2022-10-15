Why New Abortion Bans Are Keeping Some People From Getting Essential Medication

As abortion bans continue to go into effect, women, girls, and people capable of pregnancy continue to lose access to life-saving medications that have nothing to do with ending pregnancies. Patients with Crohn's, colitis, lupus, and many forms of arthritis — including the incredibly debilitating rheumatoid — are being denied medications that help with daily living because, in this new post-Roe era, there's no clear understanding of what is legal for who (via Healthline).

On June 24, the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization unleashed a tidal wave of trigger laws and unforeseen consequences. Not only are states banning abortions now that there is no longer the protection of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, but even patients who aren't pregnant — or aren't trying to get pregnant — are feeling the impacts. Methotrexate, for instance, is a life-changing anti-inflammatory that can terminate pregnancies if given in high doses.

Now that the decision about reproductive healthcare rights is being left up to individual states, there's a distinct lack of clarity about what is and isn't legal. The Washington Post adds that the question of legality also stretches to who is liable: the patient who takes the medication, the pharmacist who gives it, or the doctor who prescribes it?

With so many questions, and with careers on the line, doctors and pharmacists are opting to not prescribe medications, leaving many feeling "muzzled" when it comes to what they can and can't say to their patients.