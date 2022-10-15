BravoCon 2022: Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Break Their Silence About Their Unexpected Divorce

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz began dating in 2011 and first appeared on the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules" in 2013, per People. They were engaged by 2015 and married the next year, though their license wasn't official until 2019. However, among cheating rumors and conflict on the reality show, cracks began to show. They announced their split in March 2022 and Maloney filed for divorce a week later, per the outlet.

On the "We Met At Acme" podcast hosted by Lindsey Metselaar, Maloney shared her reason for seeking a divorce. "I had been expressing my feelings ... I was not getting my needs met," the star said on the episode, titled "Why It Was Time To Let Go." "I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed."

Per Us Weekly, the couple's divorce was finalized October 12. The outlet also reported that the pair sold their California home for $2 million and have divided up their remaining assets.

BravoCon in New York City on October 15 was Schwartz and Maloney's first public appearance together since their split was announced in March. On the "Vanderpump Rules" panel, the pair reflected on their recently finalized divorce and how they're coping with this major change in their lives.