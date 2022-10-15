BravoCon 2022: Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Seemingly Address Romance Rumors

"Vanderpump Rules" has always been famous for its shocking scandals and questionable ethics and morals of its cast members. In the show's early seasons, many cheating scandals erupted, with most of the staff at SUR being involved. Tom Schwartz is no stranger to controversy, having admitted to making out with other women throughout his relationship and marriage to co-star Katie Maloney. Another individual forced to deal with scandals and humiliation on the show is Raquel Leviss, the former fiancée of "White Kanye" DJ James Kennedy. His problems with alcoholism led to multiple instances of embarrassment for Leviss, leading to a sex drought for the couple before their wedding was called off (via People).

The new season of "Vanderpump Rules" recently wrapped filming, and there have been rumors swirling about what went down, and it involves a random hookup. Leviss and Schwartz were reportedly caught making out, with Maloney catching them in the act. Earlier this year, news broke that Schwartz and Maloney were divorcing after six years of marriage (although their marriage has only been official for the last three years). Schwartz cited forgetting to file as the reason behind the mishap. However, they aren't technically divorced yet, so the alleged incident will be a significant storyline in the new season (via Page Six).

Thankfully, the "Pump Rules" cast is in New York City for BravoCon 2022, and they're spilling the tea on the alleged hookup. It sounds like someone has a lot of explaining to do.