BravoCon 2022: Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Seemingly Address Romance Rumors
"Vanderpump Rules" has always been famous for its shocking scandals and questionable ethics and morals of its cast members. In the show's early seasons, many cheating scandals erupted, with most of the staff at SUR being involved. Tom Schwartz is no stranger to controversy, having admitted to making out with other women throughout his relationship and marriage to co-star Katie Maloney. Another individual forced to deal with scandals and humiliation on the show is Raquel Leviss, the former fiancée of "White Kanye" DJ James Kennedy. His problems with alcoholism led to multiple instances of embarrassment for Leviss, leading to a sex drought for the couple before their wedding was called off (via People).
The new season of "Vanderpump Rules" recently wrapped filming, and there have been rumors swirling about what went down, and it involves a random hookup. Leviss and Schwartz were reportedly caught making out, with Maloney catching them in the act. Earlier this year, news broke that Schwartz and Maloney were divorcing after six years of marriage (although their marriage has only been official for the last three years). Schwartz cited forgetting to file as the reason behind the mishap. However, they aren't technically divorced yet, so the alleged incident will be a significant storyline in the new season (via Page Six).
Thankfully, the "Pump Rules" cast is in New York City for BravoCon 2022, and they're spilling the tea on the alleged hookup. It sounds like someone has a lot of explaining to do.
Castmates says Leviss has most to answer for at reunion
Fans of "Vanderpump Rules" got an earful from the show's cast at BravoCon 2022. During the "Vanderpump Rules" panel, the cast was asked about the rumored hookup between Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss, and they made it clear that one of them is in for a rough time at the reunion show. According to a reporter from The List, at one point during the panel, Leviss said, "I'm single, and I'm living my life." This is likely about the reported make-out session with Schwartz — co-stars Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay also fueled the fire with their comments. When asked during the discussion who in the cast had the most "OMG" storyline this season, Shay and Sandoval chimed in simultaneously and emphatically responded with, "Raquel."
Schwartz also got in on the gossiping actions at BravoCon 2022, seemingly addressing the rumors regarding him and Leviss. When asked why he would make out with a cast mate at a co-star's (Shay) wedding, the site of the incident, Schwartz didn't openly give any information or answer directly: he did mouth the words "text me."
Fans will have to wait until the new season of "Vanderpump Rules" for details about what went down leading to Schwartz and Maloney's unexpected divorce and the alleged hookup. Until then, the cast will be in New York City all weekend for BravoCon 2022, so it's possible more drama from the new season will be addressed.