BravoCon 2022: Teresa Giudice Holds Nothing Back About Joe And Melissa Skipping Her Wedding

Fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" are familiar with the ups and downs that Teresa Giudice has gone through over the years. After serving 11 months in federal prison for fraud and divorcing her first husband, Joe Giudice, Teresa seems to have found her happily ever after with new husband, Luis Ruelas. The two wed in August 2022 in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, per People.

The event was a family affair. Luis's sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the ceremony. The couple's children from their previous marriages — including Teresa's four daughters — came up during the vows for a special candle lighting with their parents. But there were two people noticeably missing from the festivities: Teresa's brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, who decided to skip the wedding after yet another falling out with Teresa.

"Let's go back to the reunion. She did this. This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding. She didn't want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me," Joe said during an episode of his wife's "On Display" podcast. "She hates us. She really didn't want us there."

At BravoCon 2022, Teresa finally addressed the rift — and she didn't hold back about Joe and Melissa skipping her big day.