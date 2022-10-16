BravoCon 2022: Kandi Burruss Reluctantly Addresses NeNe Leakes' Feud With The Network
The bloom was definitely off the peach tree when former Bravo star NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against the network for alleged discriminatory treatment on the show (via People). The Georgia native was an OG cast member on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," appearing on the franchise for seven seasons before taking a break, and returning in seasons 10 through 12 (via BravoTV).
Leakes would go on to claim that behind the scenes of the lavish parties and typical "Housewives" cat fights, ugly and racially-insensitive language was lobbed around, most notably by the reality star's former BFF, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The lawsuit named Bravo big wig Andy Cohen as well, about whom Leakes said in the past she was "really close" with (via Page Six).
For her part, the mom of six denied the allegations, saying, "I mean, she knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me. That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them" (via The Blast). Meanwhile, Leakes, who recently lost her husband Gregg to colon cancer, went on to dismiss the lawsuit (via Los Angeles Times).
BravoCon 2022 provided the other cast members from "RHOA" the opportunity to address the feud between Leakes and the network, but let's just say that everyone was reluctant to do so — until Kandi Burruss spoke up.
Kandi Burruss expertly navigates an awkward situation
Kandi Burruss previously claimed she did not feel there was a racially hostile environment on Bravo's reality show on which she has starred for 13 seasons (via The Blast and Deadline).
"Realistically, I don't agree... Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree," she said. At BravoCon 2022, during the "Atlanta Peaches in the Big Apple" panel, which featured Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross, as well as the songwriter of smash hits such as "No Scrubs," a fan wanted to know more about the feud between NeNe Leakes and Bravo (via EW).
According to a reporter from The List, the moment was painfully awkward, with no one wanting to answer the uncomfortable fan inquiry. However, finally, it was Burruss who ended the cringe-worthy encounter, saying, "We hate that it turned out that way. We got love for her."