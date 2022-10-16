BravoCon 2022: Kandi Burruss Reluctantly Addresses NeNe Leakes' Feud With The Network

The bloom was definitely off the peach tree when former Bravo star NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against the network for alleged discriminatory treatment on the show (via People). The Georgia native was an OG cast member on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," appearing on the franchise for seven seasons before taking a break, and returning in seasons 10 through 12 (via BravoTV).

Leakes would go on to claim that behind the scenes of the lavish parties and typical "Housewives" cat fights, ugly and racially-insensitive language was lobbed around, most notably by the reality star's former BFF, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The lawsuit named Bravo big wig Andy Cohen as well, about whom Leakes said in the past she was "really close" with (via Page Six).

For her part, the mom of six denied the allegations, saying, "I mean, she knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me. That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them" (via The Blast). Meanwhile, Leakes, who recently lost her husband Gregg to colon cancer, went on to dismiss the lawsuit (via Los Angeles Times).

BravoCon 2022 provided the other cast members from "RHOA" the opportunity to address the feud between Leakes and the network, but let's just say that everyone was reluctant to do so — until Kandi Burruss spoke up.