BravoCon 2022: Sutton Stracke Throws Shade At Her RHOBH Cast Mates

According to a reporter from The List, during a panel with the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Andy Cohen posed the question, "Which one in your duo has let fame go to their head more?" And Sutton Stracke, who first became part of the cast in 2019, had no problem sharing her feelings. Stracke and fellow housewife Garcelle Beauvais are often on opposite ends of a battle with other cast mates — Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne in particular. However, Stracke seemingly threw everyone under the bus in response to Cohen's question.

Cohen opined that Stracke was already famous, therefore one might assume she didn't let more fame get to her head when joining the cast. Stracke laughed and stated she wasn't going to name anyone because there are more than one of them in the cast who have let this happen — leaving fans hanging (and hollering) as a result. It seems the ladies of Beverly Hills might have bigger egos since joining the cast, at least according to one member.