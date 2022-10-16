BravoCon 2022: Sutton Stracke Throws Shade At Her RHOBH Cast Mates
BravoCon 2022 has been making headlines since Friday, October 14, when the three-day star-studded weekend began. From Joe Gorga making a comment on how long he thinks Teresa Giudice's marriage will last to the continuing feud between "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast members Whitney Rose and Heather Gay, the weekend has been filled with Bravolebrity – someone who gained celebrity status for their appearance on a Bravo reality TV show — drama.
As the entertainment-packed event wraps up on October 16, attendees are watching the final panels, taking photos with their favorite stars, and seeing a live version of Bravo's famed host Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens." Lots of tea has been spilled over the course of the weekend, and one "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member, Sutton Stracke, has no problem sharing how she really feels about her cast mates after the Season 12 finale aired on October 5.
Sutton Stracke alluded to all her cast mates when asked about ego
According to a reporter from The List, during a panel with the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Andy Cohen posed the question, "Which one in your duo has let fame go to their head more?" And Sutton Stracke, who first became part of the cast in 2019, had no problem sharing her feelings. Stracke and fellow housewife Garcelle Beauvais are often on opposite ends of a battle with other cast mates — Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne in particular. However, Stracke seemingly threw everyone under the bus in response to Cohen's question.
Cohen opined that Stracke was already famous, therefore one might assume she didn't let more fame get to her head when joining the cast. Stracke laughed and stated she wasn't going to name anyone because there are more than one of them in the cast who have let this happen — leaving fans hanging (and hollering) as a result. It seems the ladies of Beverly Hills might have bigger egos since joining the cast, at least according to one member.