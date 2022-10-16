Copy Gabrielle Union's Pretty And Pastel Look On A Budget

She's been on our screens for over 20 years, and been serving looks for just as long. If you religiously watched late 1990s and early 2000s movies, you'll probably recognize Gabrielle Union from her iconic role as head cheerleader Isis in "Bring It On", or, more recently, as Zoey Baker in the newly adapted "Cheaper by the Dozen."

If there's one thing for sure, though, it's that Union always looks fresh and glowy, even on the days she's makeup-free. Her style is vibrant, collected, and always has her signature coolness, whether she's rocking leather trousers or putting a twist on a white button-down. Along with her husband Dwyane Wade, she isn't afraid to experiment with silhouettes, patterns, and colors.

Recently, she stepped out wearing an outfit of which the centerpiece was the long pink tweed coat of our dreams. If you're coveting the chic yet partly casual look, you're not alone. Though Union's outfit is on the pricier side, you can recreate it on a much lower budget and slay street style just like her.