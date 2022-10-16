Copy Gabrielle Union's Pretty And Pastel Look On A Budget
She's been on our screens for over 20 years, and been serving looks for just as long. If you religiously watched late 1990s and early 2000s movies, you'll probably recognize Gabrielle Union from her iconic role as head cheerleader Isis in "Bring It On", or, more recently, as Zoey Baker in the newly adapted "Cheaper by the Dozen."
If there's one thing for sure, though, it's that Union always looks fresh and glowy, even on the days she's makeup-free. Her style is vibrant, collected, and always has her signature coolness, whether she's rocking leather trousers or putting a twist on a white button-down. Along with her husband Dwyane Wade, she isn't afraid to experiment with silhouettes, patterns, and colors.
Recently, she stepped out wearing an outfit of which the centerpiece was the long pink tweed coat of our dreams. If you're coveting the chic yet partly casual look, you're not alone. Though Union's outfit is on the pricier side, you can recreate it on a much lower budget and slay street style just like her.
The tweed coat
Gabrielle Union's stunning coat is by designer Christopher John Rogers and will set you back thousands of dollars. Luckily for those of us whose bank accounts aren't quite as full, Urban Revivo has an item in a similar pattern. Though the Urban Revivo version is a jacket rather than a coat, the pretty pink and gold tones are very similar. Their version, named the Contrast Trim Tweed Jacket, will set you back $199 instead — much better. The cropped length means you can layer it, too, making the jacket a versatile piece in both colder and warmer months. If it's more of the length that you'd like, this "sherbet tweed" shacket from Apparis will grace your lower thighs in an effortless fashion, still bringing that Union-inspired street style to the forefront of your outfit.
The pants
Cargo pants have exploded in popularity in the last year, and Gabrielle Union is clearly partial to a pair like the rest of us. We found a similar pair at PacSun with the same beige hue and plenty of pockets. The Vanilla Baggy Cargo Pants are on offer at the moment for just over $50 and will look super cool whilst remaining comfy. Other alternatives to Union's cargos include the very affordable High Waist Flap Pocket Side Cargo Pants from Shein, which come in a variety of colors, and the Stradivarius Straight Leg Cargo Pants in shade stone from ASOS.
The heels
You can never go wrong with a nude heel, and the shiny pair Gabrielle Union paired with her look are the perfect finishing touch. We've found a pretty close match with the Nine West Zadie Heeled Sandal in shade crema, available on Amazon for as little as $45. The beige-pink hue is almost identical to Union's pair, as is the slim stiletto heel and front crossbar. The heels currently have over 126 ratings, with a total rating of four stars. Reviewers have also praised how comfortable the shoe is despite their slim and elegant look.
The earrings
It's all in the accessories, and Gabrielle Union's gold earrings definitely prove this. We've rustled up two pairs that have a similarly refined look and a matching bright golden tone. Firstly, the Missoma Dome Medium Ridge Hoop Earrings in 18 carat gold plate definitely have the gleam of Union's original pair, and they also come with a two-year warranty so you'll have peace of mind wearing them out and about. For a super affordable option, the Madewell Crescent Medium Hoop Earrings are made from gold-plated brass and are under $30.