BravoCon 2022: Shereé Whitfield Teases Rumored Boyfriend's Future On RHOA
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is one of the most successful spin-offs to emerge from the hugely popular "Real Housewives" franchise. Even better, the public's interest in it doesn't seem to be disappearing even 14 seasons in. Though she has been an on-off cast member throughout her time on the show, Shereé Whitfield has made a splash throughout Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," mainly due to her relationship drama.
As well as appearing on "RHOA," Whitfield released her clothing line "She by Shereé" earlier this year — though, as reported by People, the super high price point for the items has been heavily criticized. Whitfield also recently signed with CGEM Talent for management representation (via Deadline), proving that she's always looking ahead.
In Season 14, Whitfield was going through a tough time, with her storyline mainly centered about her tumultuous love life. However, at this year's BravoCon, Whitfield made a few comments about her romantic ups and downs that make us think she might not be so lonely after all.
She was humiliated when she ran into relationship problems on the show
At BravoCon's panel "Atlanta Peaches in the Big Apple," Shereé Whitfield gave an update on her love life. Her past relationship with ex Tyrone Gilliams was certainly rocky, with the pair dating whilst he was in prison serving a 10-year sentence for wire fraud schemes (per The Daily Pennsylvanian). The pair have been linked since 2010, but finally called it quits when Gilliams was released from prison and stood Whitfield up on a much-anticipated date in Philadelphia. The vulnerable moment, which was filmed and showed Whitfield crying, seemed to be the last straw for her.
According to a reporter from The List, Whitfield confirmed to the host that she has had zero contact with Gilliams since their last meeting. She went on to say, "I am having fun, I'm enjoying life, and I'm dating." In response to the host pressing her for more information about her new rumored man, Martell Holt, Whitfield heavily implied viewers would be seeing more of Holt on the currently filming new season, cheekily adding, "That's a good possibility."