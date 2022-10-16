BravoCon 2022: Shereé Whitfield Teases Rumored Boyfriend's Future On RHOA

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is one of the most successful spin-offs to emerge from the hugely popular "Real Housewives" franchise. Even better, the public's interest in it doesn't seem to be disappearing even 14 seasons in. Though she has been an on-off cast member throughout her time on the show, Shereé Whitfield has made a splash throughout Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," mainly due to her relationship drama.

As well as appearing on "RHOA," Whitfield released her clothing line "She by Shereé" earlier this year — though, as reported by People, the super high price point for the items has been heavily criticized. Whitfield also recently signed with CGEM Talent for management representation (via Deadline), proving that she's always looking ahead.

In Season 14, Whitfield was going through a tough time, with her storyline mainly centered about her tumultuous love life. However, at this year's BravoCon, Whitfield made a few comments about her romantic ups and downs that make us think she might not be so lonely after all.