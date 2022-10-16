BravoCon 2022: Marlo Hampton's Update On NeNe Leakes' Son Proves There's No Bad Blood

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans have been praying for NeNe Leakes' son, Brentt, after the 23 year old was hospitalized with both congestive heart failure and a stroke in early October, per TMZ. The episode has left him "struggling with speaking," but he is showing signs of improvement.

While doctors aren't sure what caused Brentt's medical problems, NeNe pointed out that her son had been "very stressed out" during the month of September as the one-year anniversary of the heartbreaking death of his father, Gregg Leakes, was approaching. "He was very close to his dad and he's been super stressed out over it," she explained, per People. "And I don't even know if that has anything to do with it at all."

In addition to coping with the passing of her husband, NeNe was also involved in a lawsuit she filed in April 2022 against Bravo, NBC Universal, network executives including Andy Cohen and other parties, accusing them of violating federal employment and anti-discrimination laws. She dismissed the lawsuit in August, but has not appeared on "RHOA" since 2020. Still, her name came up several times during the show's panel at BravoCon 2022 — and it was clear that no one wanted to talk about NeNe's legal issues with the network. In fact, things quickly got awkward when it was brought up.

But when the topic switched to Brentt's health struggles, a few cast members proved that there are no hard feelings between NeNe and some of the ladies.