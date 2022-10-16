BravoCon 2022: Anila Sajja Of Married To Medicine Gets Booed By Angry Audience
When you gather the women of "Married to Medicine" to speak together on a panel, you can expect some drama to ensue. That's exactly what happened at this weekend's BravoCon during a panel with the show's stars including Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb, and Dr. Simone Whitmore.
The reality series, following doctors and wives in Atlanta, has been a staple of the Bravo network since it premiered in 2013 (per IMDb), with newcomers like Anila Sajja being added into the mix, leveling up the show's already-thick drama. Since Sajja arrived on the "Married to Medicine" scene in 2021, the influencer has been known to butt heads with some of the other cast members, and things only grew more tense in Season 9.
Sajja tried to clear the air during the "Married to Medicine" panel at BravoCon 2022, but fans just weren't having it — and even erupted in boos.
Anila Sajja angered fans over burglary accusations
One of the most shocking events during "Married to Medicine"'s ninth season was when Anila Sajja's house was burglarized. She opened up about the experience in one episode, saying, "I got robbed. It's the hardest time in our life as a family that we've been through. ... I would never wish this upon my worst enemy" (via Bravo). Coincidentally, the burglary may have created a new worst enemy for Sajja: Toya Bush-Harris.
Though the two were once "good friends," as Sajja recently told The List, their friendship started going south after the newcomer questioned Bush-Harris' marriage and finances (per ET Online). However, their feud was cemented when rumors spread that Bush-Harris may have been responsible for Sajja's home burglary.
According to a reporter from The List, Sajja admitted at BravoCon, "I wasn't proud of people thinking that I accused Toya of robbing my house. ... I never accused you. ... I was grasping at straws." Quad Webb fought back, "You would tell anybody with a pair of ears that you thought Toya had something to do with it." Sajja tried to reason, saying, "I never wanted to accuse [Bush-Harris] of actually physically robbing my home." The reality star blamed rumors for her pointing the finger at her castmate.
Sajja's reasoning didn't seem to get through to her old friend — nor did it win over the audience. Each time she tried to explain her side, fans watching at the event booed in disapproval, according to The List reporter.