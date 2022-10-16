BravoCon 2022: Anila Sajja Of Married To Medicine Gets Booed By Angry Audience

One of the most shocking events during "Married to Medicine"'s ninth season was when Anila Sajja's house was burglarized. She opened up about the experience in one episode, saying, "I got robbed. It's the hardest time in our life as a family that we've been through. ... I would never wish this upon my worst enemy" (via Bravo). Coincidentally, the burglary may have created a new worst enemy for Sajja: Toya Bush-Harris.

Though the two were once "good friends," as Sajja recently told The List, their friendship started going south after the newcomer questioned Bush-Harris' marriage and finances (per ET Online). However, their feud was cemented when rumors spread that Bush-Harris may have been responsible for Sajja's home burglary.

According to a reporter from The List, Sajja admitted at BravoCon, "I wasn't proud of people thinking that I accused Toya of robbing my house. ... I never accused you. ... I was grasping at straws." Quad Webb fought back, "You would tell anybody with a pair of ears that you thought Toya had something to do with it." Sajja tried to reason, saying, "I never wanted to accuse [Bush-Harris] of actually physically robbing my home." The reality star blamed rumors for her pointing the finger at her castmate.

Sajja's reasoning didn't seem to get through to her old friend — nor did it win over the audience. Each time she tried to explain her side, fans watching at the event booed in disapproval, according to The List reporter.