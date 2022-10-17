BravoCon2022: Lisa Hochstein Warns Her Divorce From Ex Lenny Is Worse Than We Thought

Lisa Hochstein, a staple cast member of "The Real Housewives of Miami," was married to plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein. She certainly took advantage of the perks of being married to him — but might have taken it too far. She opened up about needing to remove filler from her face and admitted that it can take time. Lisa has also opened up about her struggle with fertility and shared that she welcomed two children via surrogacy, according to The Daily Dish.

However, Lisa and Lenny separated, and then he filed for divorce in May 2022 and announced the news publicly, according to People, much to Lisa's shock and horror. To make matters even harder, Lenny began dating Katharina Mazepa, a model, shortly after he and Lisa divorced.

"Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce," Lenny said, per People, "and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

But Lisa doesn't see it that way, and, at BravoCon 2022, she shared some more details about their divorce and what her co-stars think of the whole thing.