Emma Samms Wraps Up Her Stint Back On The General Hospital Set

In 2020, "General Hospital" alum Emma Samms reprised her role as Holly Sutton for just one episode in a scene that aired just before COVID-19 lockdowns (via TV Shows Ace). According to People, Samms herself dealt with COVID and had to shoot the scene from her own home. The scene revealed that the presumed-dead Holly was actually being held prisoner in an unknown location in Monte Carlo.

Samms' diagnosis turned into long COVID, delaying her return to "GH" after the lockdown had ended. Now that she's finally back on "General Hospital," she told People what it was like to be back on set, adding that she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her. As Michael Fairman TV reported, "GH" executive producer Frank Valentini was excited about Samms' return, especially as it will give fans the answers they crave regarding Holly's predicament. Holly's return episode was originally scheduled to air on October 19, but Soap Opera Network explained that has been moved to October 20.

Fans are thrilled to see one of their favorite characters back in Port Charles to help explain what exactly happened to her. Samms recently posted on social media that she'd returned home after taping.