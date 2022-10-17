Emma Samms Wraps Up Her Stint Back On The General Hospital Set
In 2020, "General Hospital" alum Emma Samms reprised her role as Holly Sutton for just one episode in a scene that aired just before COVID-19 lockdowns (via TV Shows Ace). According to People, Samms herself dealt with COVID and had to shoot the scene from her own home. The scene revealed that the presumed-dead Holly was actually being held prisoner in an unknown location in Monte Carlo.
Samms' diagnosis turned into long COVID, delaying her return to "GH" after the lockdown had ended. Now that she's finally back on "General Hospital," she told People what it was like to be back on set, adding that she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her. As Michael Fairman TV reported, "GH" executive producer Frank Valentini was excited about Samms' return, especially as it will give fans the answers they crave regarding Holly's predicament. Holly's return episode was originally scheduled to air on October 19, but Soap Opera Network explained that has been moved to October 20.
Fans are thrilled to see one of their favorite characters back in Port Charles to help explain what exactly happened to her. Samms recently posted on social media that she'd returned home after taping.
Emma Samms completes Holly's journey back from the dead
Actress Emma Samms finished shooting the scenes reprising her character Holly Sutton on "General Hospital" and returned home to her native London. She tweeted, "Weirdly, it was foggy and raining in Los Angeles when we left yesterday, and sunny in London when we landed this morning. Good to be home."
Many British fans welcomed her home, and fans on both sides of the pond congratulated her and wished her good health. "Glad ur home Emma. Rest up. I loved Robert and Holly as a couple back in the day," replied one fan. "Happy that you were able to make the trip to Los Angeles to the GH set. Thank you for everything"
Another tweet stated, "Glad you're home safe. Thank you so much for bringing Holly home to Port Charles! Excited to see Holly & Robert reunited. We appreciate you doing this. Now rest & take care of yourself. Continued prayers for healing and strength!" Fan gratitude was also reflected in the reply, "Thank you for making the trip to this side of the pond. Please rest now and start to feel better. We all appreciate what you did but want you to healthy above all else."
Soaps She Knows theorized about the villains that could have kidnapped Holly, many of whom are supposed to be dead. But Holly had also been presumed dead, so anything is possible in the soap opera world.