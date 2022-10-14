Emma Samms Describes What It's Like To Be Back On The General Hospital Set With Long COVID
Fan-favorite Emma Samms, who is best known for portraying Holly Sutton on "General Hospital," is set to return to the show. According to Soap Central, Holly came to town as a con artist and became a love interest for Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). When Luke was presumed dead and Holly was nearly deported back to England, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) stepped in and married her to prevent her expulsion from the U.S. Over the years, Holly has left the show — sometimes being presumed dead — and returned to the delight of the fans.
Samms reprised her role in 2020, but because she had contracted COVID, she could only tape one scene and her character's storyline was put on hold, per Soaps in Depth. However, fans were delighted to hear the news that Emma Samms would be returning and that Holly's story would continue. When we last saw Holly, she had been captured by unknown forces and held prisoner in Monte Carlo while the residents of Port Charles believed her to be dead. Now, the question of why she has been imprisoned will finally be revealed.
Although still dealing with complications from Long COVID, Samms' Holly will return to "General Hospital" on October 19, and fans are thrilled.
Emma Samms returns to 'General Hospital' while dealing with Long Covid effects
Actress Emma Samms talked to People about revisiting her "General Hospital" character Holly Sutton, despite dealing with the repercussions of Long COVID. When discussing her return to the show, she told the "GH" producers she couldn't stand for long periods or talk at length. "Basically, think senior citizen and not a fit one," she said to the writers. When gauging how far she might have to walk, she stated, "If I look at a distance to walk, I think, 'How unwell will I feel if I walk?'" Executive producer Frank Valentini even gave her his parking spot so she didn't have too far to go. He told People that once she's ready to tape a scene, "[Y]ou would never know there's anything wrong with her. She puts every ounce of energy into it."
As Decider reported, despite dealing with COVID for two years, Samms is excited to return to the role that made her a soap opera star. "No one is more interested in what's happened to [Holly] since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!" she said. Samms' Long COVID battle in conjunction with her return to "General Hospital" has been widely reported, and Samms remains a trooper.
Although Samms endeavors to appear as if she's not struggling on a daily basis, she said, "For me, it's been a battle of the wills to accomplish anything."