Emma Samms Describes What It's Like To Be Back On The General Hospital Set With Long COVID

Fan-favorite Emma Samms, who is best known for portraying Holly Sutton on "General Hospital," is set to return to the show. According to Soap Central, Holly came to town as a con artist and became a love interest for Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). When Luke was presumed dead and Holly was nearly deported back to England, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) stepped in and married her to prevent her expulsion from the U.S. Over the years, Holly has left the show — sometimes being presumed dead — and returned to the delight of the fans.

Samms reprised her role in 2020, but because she had contracted COVID, she could only tape one scene and her character's storyline was put on hold, per Soaps in Depth. However, fans were delighted to hear the news that Emma Samms would be returning and that Holly's story would continue. When we last saw Holly, she had been captured by unknown forces and held prisoner in Monte Carlo while the residents of Port Charles believed her to be dead. Now, the question of why she has been imprisoned will finally be revealed.

Although still dealing with complications from Long COVID, Samms' Holly will return to "General Hospital" on October 19, and fans are thrilled.