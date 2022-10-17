Royal Biographer Predicts How King Charles Will Respond If Meghan And Harry Continue Their 'Attacks'

It remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be allowed to attend King Charles' coronation. According to The U.S. Sun, Charles is expected to have a considerably "scaled-back service" compared to that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Aside from being just an hour long, rather than the typical three, the guest list will be smaller than usual due to the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK.

However, as Hello! magazine points out, the date also happens to fall on Charles' grandson Archie's fourth birthday. The British government, the Church of England, and The Firm itself were all consulted about when to hold it, but, seemingly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child wasn't considered during their discussions.

Sadly, his younger sister, Lilibet's, birthday fell during the queen's Platinum Jubilee, too, per Marie Claire. Making matters worse, Her Majesty infamously refused to pose for an official portrait to mark the occasion, highlighting how strained their relationship was right up until the end.

And, now, it seems Charles is ready to take drastic measures if the Sussexes continue to cause trouble for the family — beyond just cutting them out of the coronation.