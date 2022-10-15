The Reason King Charles Might Not Allow Meghan And Harry At His Coronation Has To Do With Camilla

With details of the coronation of King Charles III finally being confirmed, royal watchers are looking forward to the May 2023 event. The king's event is expected to be different from the coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Not only will it be smaller in scale — with only 2,000 guests as opposed to the queen's more than 8,000 attendees (per The Telegraph) — but it will also be just an hour-long ceremony, instead of the typical three, per The U.S. Sun.

Another change that many are looking forward to is the pivotal role William, Prince of Wales, will play at his father's coronation, where he will pay allegiance to his father. According to the Daily Mail, this will be the first time an heir will play a part in the proceedings in three generations. In addition, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales are also expected to be in attendance, with the belief that it is a good training opportunity for the children, who are second and third in line to the throne. "The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, [Catherine, Princess of Wales], and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family," royal author Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair.

But while William and his family will be front and center during the coronation, there is speculation on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will even be in attendance.