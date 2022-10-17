The Cleaning Lady Star Martha Millan On Her Own Struggles With Healthcare In The US - Exclusive

"The Cleaning Lady" on Fox deftly handles the twists and turns in the lives of two mothers who are dealing with issues of immigration and healthcare, all while working to provide for their families.

In an exclusive interview with The List, actress Martha Millan, who plays Fiona, reflected on her character's journey in the first two seasons of "The Cleaning Lady" and just how many parallels she sees between Fiona's life and her own. "It's a beautiful experience for me to live out the character, but instinctively, straight away, I connected with her spirit," she began, sharing that the show's creator, Miranda Kwok, had also based the characters on Filipinos, which reflects Millan's own heritage.

And the similarities didn't end there — the Australian actress told The List she could relate to some of her character's struggles with immigration. "It's a process of assimilation and the experiences you have when you are in a new country, trying to be part of the culture and still maintain your identity. ... That's what I connected with," she explained.

When it becomes clear that the U.S. medical system will fail the young mother and recent immigrant Thony, Fiona's sister-in-law, she begins cleaning for the mob in order to support herself and her sick son. Actress Martha Millan can connect to this storyline herself, and she told The List about her own experiences with the U.S. healthcare system.