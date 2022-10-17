Lucy Lawless On How Her Role In My Life Is Murder Compares To Xena And Spartacus - Exclusive

Although she loved playing Xena in "Xena: Warrior Princess" and Lucretia in "Spartacus," both these roles came with unique challenges. Lucy Lawless explained that she was quite young when playing Xena, and on top of that, the character is a warrior, so there were fight scenes and other demanding elements to the role. "'Xena' was incredibly difficult physically; it was challenging, and I was young and learning the ropes and all that stuff," Lawless said.

Meanwhile, the biggest challenge in "Spartacus" was more mental. "'Spartacus' was challenging because of things like nudity," Lawless said, "which you would think isn't such a big deal in this day and age, but it was a big deal. It was hard psychologically."

But playing Alexa Crowe has been "a pleasure character-wise." Though she enjoyed her past roles despite their challenges, Lawless has been enjoying all the fun elements of playing Alexa. "It's a transgressive female character of a certain age who ... The feedback I'm getting on the streets is a lot of people want to be like her, because she lives her life in a bold way and doesn't mind breaking the rules from time to time," Lawless said. Because of her bold personality and the lighthearted feeling of the show, Alexa is one of her favorite roles. "She's the most fun to watch because [it's] delightful. It's an easy show to like, in my opinion. Even I like it."