BravoCon 2022: Craig Conover Spills The Beans On Madison LeCroy's Wedding Invites

Throughout most of her time on "Southern Charm," Madison LeCroy was romantically involved with co-star Austen Kroll. Their turbulent relationship played out season after season, with the embattled pair finally calling it quits in Season 7. Per Us Weekly, following their split, LeCroy was implicated in an alleged affair of sorts with Major League Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. The allegations are rumored to have influenced the high-profile breakup between Rodriguez and music superstar Jennifer Lopez. The parties involved denied these rumors, but "Southern Charm" cast members have made numerous references to them.

Per People, by the time Season 8 of "Southern Charm" began filming, LeCroy had already moved on with a new man. For the most part, LeCroy has remained tight-lipped about her relationship (and subsequent engagement) with Brett Randle, with little details breaking through on the show. Alongside LeCroy's silence about their relationship (minus flaunting the massive engagement ring), Randle didn't make any cameos on the most recent season.

However, the wedding is on the horizon, and viewers are hoping for some inside scoop. Thankfully, at BravoCon 2022, LeCroy's co-star Craig Conover dished on some of her wedding details. Unfortunately, it sounds like "Southern Charm" fans are in for great disappointment if they expect a wedding extravaganza to play out in front of the Bravo cameras. Based on Conover's comments, viewers must use an alternative method to follow the action.