BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).

After an engagement that panned the pandemic, the longtime duo separated in 2021, according to Gunvalson's Instagram. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," she wrote. However, since the separation, Gunvalson's accused Lodge of cheating on her. "He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be," Gunvalson had commented to a fan on Instagram (via Screen Rant). Lodge, who is now married to Janis Carlson — whom he'd begun dating the same month that he and Gunvalson parted ways — denies all allegations.

Gunvalson, who is known as the "OG of the OC" as one of the original cast members of the franchise, has since made a comeback on Bravo with a new show, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." And at BravoCon 2022, she revealed shocking news about Lodge.