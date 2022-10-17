BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
After an engagement that panned the pandemic, the longtime duo separated in 2021, according to Gunvalson's Instagram. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," she wrote. However, since the separation, Gunvalson's accused Lodge of cheating on her. "He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be," Gunvalson had commented to a fan on Instagram (via Screen Rant). Lodge, who is now married to Janis Carlson — whom he'd begun dating the same month that he and Gunvalson parted ways — denies all allegations.
Gunvalson, who is known as the "OG of the OC" as one of the original cast members of the franchise, has since made a comeback on Bravo with a new show, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." And at BravoCon 2022, she revealed shocking news about Lodge.
Vicki Gunvalson throws shade at Steve Lodge's new relationship
At BravoCon 2022, Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she'd parted ways with Steve Lodge only one day before the filming of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club." According to a reporter from The List who was in attendance, Gunvalson revealed that the filming was especially hard for her because of the break-up. "I was not Vicki Gunvalson at all. I was sick, I was depressed, I wanted to go home...I couldn't fake it, I was miserable," she said. She also mentioned, "I haven't [seen Steve Lodge] since the morning I left for the Berkshires," which was the filming location for the show.
Gunvalson, who'd tweeted that she was "RELIEVED it wasn't [her] at the altar with him" when she'd heard about Lodge's marriage to Janis Carlson, had more to say at BravoCon 2022 about them. According to a reporter from The List, Gunvalson said, "He is now cheating on his wife, I'm sure...And I have proof. A cheater's a cheater."
Fellow cast mate Tamra Judge followed up this bombshell announcement with, "Is he cheating with you now?" Gunvalson was quick to clear up: "What?? No," she stated emphatically. "I'm sure he's cheating and I have proof he is." While she said nothing more, we're hoping the latest season of "Ex-Wives Club" gets into it.