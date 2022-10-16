BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Explains Emotional Rollercoaster Of Getting Fired And Rehired
The New York City 2022 BravoCon is a non-stop thrill of drama and juicy details. And for fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise, it's a dream come true. Ashley Darby spilled some details about a potential new romance after her split from husband Michael Darby. Then, producers announced that the cast for "The Real Housewives of New York" is set for Season 14, so that's very exciting.
However, it wasn't just "Real Housewives" that got us revved. "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz addressed relationship rumors that have been sparking fans' curiosity for ages. On top of that, "Southern Charm"'s Craig Conover and "Summer House"'s Paige DeSorbo spoke about their own budding, and unexpected, relationship as Conover said he would propose to DeSorbo when she's ready. Love is in the air!
Nevertheless, the meat and potatoes of BravoCon was the "Real Housewives." Did we expect any less? And a major moment involved Tamra Judge's opportunity to explain what it was like getting fired and rehired.
Tamra Judge said she cried the year after getting fired
At BravoCon 2022, Tamra Judge sat down with cast mates at the "Oh Say Can You OC?" panel and dished about when she got fired in January 2020, after a long tenure on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." According to a reporter from The List, she said, "Because I'm brutally honest... I was fired, like, I got that call while I was camping, and it said 'Listen, you know what, Bravo decided to go in a new direction' and I said, 'Okay f–k you.'"
It was quite the blow for Judge. "I got to a state where, the first year, I was in a fetal position crying," she said, according to People. "I was very sad about not being on the scene, everybody filming and all that stuff." But then Judge got called back and was as confused and delighted as ever. "Of course I wanted it!" Judge said at BravoCon of her role. "I still don't know why I was fired!"
What did her cast mates think about her return? They were delighted. "It was hard because when Tamra left it impacted the cast as a whole... there was a piece missing and the piece is back!" Gina Kirschenheiter said, according to a reporter from The List. Emily Simpson said, "I think it's great that she came back because Tamra has a relationship with every single person sitting up here." Judge agreed with this and said, "I f–k sh-t up."