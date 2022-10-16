BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Explains Emotional Rollercoaster Of Getting Fired And Rehired

At BravoCon 2022, Tamra Judge sat down with cast mates at the "Oh Say Can You OC?" panel and dished about when she got fired in January 2020, after a long tenure on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." According to a reporter from The List, she said, "Because I'm brutally honest... I was fired, like, I got that call while I was camping, and it said 'Listen, you know what, Bravo decided to go in a new direction' and I said, 'Okay f–k you.'"

It was quite the blow for Judge. "I got to a state where, the first year, I was in a fetal position crying," she said, according to People. "I was very sad about not being on the scene, everybody filming and all that stuff." But then Judge got called back and was as confused and delighted as ever. "Of course I wanted it!" Judge said at BravoCon of her role. "I still don't know why I was fired!"

What did her cast mates think about her return? They were delighted. "It was hard because when Tamra left it impacted the cast as a whole... there was a piece missing and the piece is back!" Gina Kirschenheiter said, according to a reporter from The List. Emily Simpson said, "I think it's great that she came back because Tamra has a relationship with every single person sitting up here." Judge agreed with this and said, "I f–k sh-t up."