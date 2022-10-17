Meghan Markle's Father Is Asking For A Restraining Order Against Him To Be Dropped
The tradition of a woman being walked down the aisle by her father at her wedding has a bit of a not-so-nice history; it came from when women were property and it was a transference of ownership from the father to the groom. However, the tradition has been reclaimed by many, and it's seen as a symbol of the combining of two families, per Brides. One bride who didn't get that option was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; she was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law-to-be Prince Charles, now King Charles III — reportedly at the request of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
The wedding drama surrounding Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, kicked off when Thomas staged photos of himself in May 2018 — the month of the wedding — at an internet cafe looking up information about Meghan and Prince Harry, and of him seemingly getting measured for a suit for the wedding (via Daily Mail). Of the photos, Thomas later told TMZ that he had been offered money by a paparazzi agency for the photos, and he regretted going through with it.
The photographer who took the pictures was Jeff Rayner, who was granted a two-year restraining order against Thomas after what Thomas said about him in the book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" by Tom Bower. And Thomas doesn't seem too happy about the court's decision.
Thomas Markle argues he's too old to be a threat to the photographer
Thomas Markle, according to TMZ, has asked a judge to cancel the restraining order because he's being harassed by Rayner who's claimed Thomas has a gun, and that he's too frail to be any threat. But Thomas being older and not in good health is why Rayner feels the need for the restraining order.
In the restraining order, there's a quote from Thomas that seems about the pre-wedding paparazzi photo incident from 2018. Thomas allegedly said "I got screwed by Rayner and I'm going to find a way to screw him over before I die. I want to tear him down. If they tell me I've got terminal cancer, then I'll kill him because I have nothing to lose," per TMZ. Rayner has said that he feels the threats of an attack have caused him stress and anxiety.
Previously, Thomas Markle Jr. spoke to TMZ for his father and said, "Jeff Rayner being threatened by a 78-year-old man who had a heart attack and stroke recently and walks with a cane poses a threat to you — that's ridiculous and pathetic and embarrassing on your behalf."
Rayner is also in the process of suing Channel 7 in Australia for defamation over an interview they did with Thomas in which he said that Rayner had ties to Harvey Weinstein (via The Australian).