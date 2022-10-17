Meghan Markle's Father Is Asking For A Restraining Order Against Him To Be Dropped

The tradition of a woman being walked down the aisle by her father at her wedding has a bit of a not-so-nice history; it came from when women were property and it was a transference of ownership from the father to the groom. However, the tradition has been reclaimed by many, and it's seen as a symbol of the combining of two families, per Brides. One bride who didn't get that option was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; she was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law-to-be Prince Charles, now King Charles III — reportedly at the request of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The wedding drama surrounding Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, kicked off when Thomas staged photos of himself in May 2018 — the month of the wedding — at an internet cafe looking up information about Meghan and Prince Harry, and of him seemingly getting measured for a suit for the wedding (via Daily Mail). Of the photos, Thomas later told TMZ that he had been offered money by a paparazzi agency for the photos, and he regretted going through with it.

The photographer who took the pictures was Jeff Rayner, who was granted a two-year restraining order against Thomas after what Thomas said about him in the book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" by Tom Bower. And Thomas doesn't seem too happy about the court's decision.