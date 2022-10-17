BravoCon 2022: Shep Rose Makes Bittersweet Declaration About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green

"Southern Charm" brought the lives and loves of South Carolina socialites to the Bravo reality TV world in 2014. Over the years, like any good reality show, there's no shortage of drama between friends and significant others — though filming the show has strained some romantic relationships for the cast. Viewers got to see Shep Rose start dating Taylor Ann Green in Season 7, but by the reunion episode, Rose admitted to cheating on Green, per Page Six. And in 2022 — after two years of dating — the two called it quits.

Despite their separation, both are still filming "Southern Charm," and in the Season 8 reunion, Green had some harsh words for Rose and how she felt she was treated when they were dating. "We spent two and a half years together. You've allegedly slept with over 300 women. You went out. You partied. Now you've wrapped me into this slew of whores who you've f***king. And now I'm just a number. And that's what f**ked me up in the head," she said, according to Us Weekly. But according to a reporter from The List at the Southern Charmers panel at BravoCon 2022 – which some have compared to the Fyre Festival – Green apologized to Rose, and Rose had a sad but sweet response.