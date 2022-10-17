Denise Richards Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful To Tell Carter What Really Happened To Quinn
Both Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton) and Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) haven't been seen on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for such a long time that fans couldn't help but wonder if they had gotten fired or not. Luckily, that hasn't been the case at all, as both Richards and Bowden have been busy with the multiple projects they've had one the side. The real reason why viewers haven't seen Bowden on the hit CBS soap is also because she's been so busy filming new movies that she had no choice but to take a break from the daytime television world. Richards, meanwhile, did tease back on September 22 that she would be returning to this fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers reside in sooner rather than later. She took to one of her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that Shauna was indeed returning to L.A. while featuring a photo of herself holding a "The Bold and the Beautiful" script, as detailed by Soap Opera Network.
Well, it looks like that time has come, as Shauna is indeed coming back. And not only that, but she's also coming back to stir some drama as she apparently has some information about Quinn Forrester's (Rena Sofer) whereabouts for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint Victor).
Shauna Fulton has some major tea to spill about Quinn Forrester
Denise Richards is returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" as her character Shauna Fulton and apparently, she's got some tea to spill, according to Soaps in Depth. As many fans can recall, Shauna was good friends with Quinn Forrester until things fell apart between them, as detailed by Soaps.com. Well, now that Shauna is back she's got a message for Carter and it's one that might or might not alter his love life. After all, "The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers do tease that he's looking to get up close and personal again with Katie Logan (Heather Tom), per Soap Dirt.
Seeing how Quinn Forrester's name is being brought up again, there's a chance that fans might see Rena Sofer on the canvas. That is, if the actor wants to come back. However, Sofer did seem to close the door on reprising her role on the hit soap. That means that either another actor will take over the role of Quinn in the future or whatever Shauna has to tell Carter won't have an impact on him at all. That sounds like good news for Katie, right?