Denise Richards Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful To Tell Carter What Really Happened To Quinn

Both Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton) and Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) haven't been seen on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for such a long time that fans couldn't help but wonder if they had gotten fired or not. Luckily, that hasn't been the case at all, as both Richards and Bowden have been busy with the multiple projects they've had one the side. The real reason why viewers haven't seen Bowden on the hit CBS soap is also because she's been so busy filming new movies that she had no choice but to take a break from the daytime television world. Richards, meanwhile, did tease back on September 22 that she would be returning to this fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers reside in sooner rather than later. She took to one of her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that Shauna was indeed returning to L.A. while featuring a photo of herself holding a "The Bold and the Beautiful" script, as detailed by Soap Opera Network.

Well, it looks like that time has come, as Shauna is indeed coming back. And not only that, but she's also coming back to stir some drama as she apparently has some information about Quinn Forrester's (Rena Sofer) whereabouts for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint Victor).