The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend
For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
The man behind the role has had a lot more luck in the romance department. In an October 16 Instagram post, Gibson announced his engagement to model Alicia Ruelas, his girlfriend. With the backdrop of Hawaii behind them, Gibson and Ruelas embraced on the beach in happiness. Ruelas also posted a sweet photo tribute of her own, captioning it, "AHHHH! I'm going to be the future Mrs. Gibson. I'm in shock!!!"
Rory Gibson's cast mates congratulated him on his major relationship milestone
"The Young and the Restless" cast is a family both on-screen and off. Rory Gibson's cast mates rushed to the comments section of both his and his fiancée's respective engagement announcements to share their heartfelt congratulations to the couple. Over on Alicia Ruela's Instagram post, Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) immediately celebrated the couple, writing, "Yay! Congrats! I'm so happy for you two!"
Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings) dropped a "Congrats broski!!!" on Gibson's Instagram post, while Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter), Gibson's former love interest on "Y&R," sent the couple multiple heart emojis and a celebratory "yayyyy!!!!" in response. Other soap stars who shared their well wishes to the happy couple include Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), and even "The Bold and the Beautiful's" Annika Noelle (Hope Logan).
Gibson first revealed that he was in a relationship with Ruelas back in February, when he turned to Instagram to post sweet photos of the two in celebration of Valentine's Day.