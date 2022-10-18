Days Of Our Lives' Lucas Adams Says 'I Do' To Long-Ago Disney Co-Star
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have become accustomed to seeing relationships play out in Salem. Many of Salem's couples have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, like Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and John Black and Marlena Evans. However, other fan-favorite characters haven't been so lucky in love to have found their soulmate just yet. One of those characters is Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams).
Just after moving to Salem and discovering his biological father, Steve, Tripp began romances with Claire Brady (then Olive Rose Keegan) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), per Soaps in Depth. He also befriended Haley Chen (Thia Megia) and even married her so that she wouldn't get deported.
Of course, his most serious relationship to date has been with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Tripp and Allie got together after a dark time in Allie's life. However, they were a well-matched couple. The biggest problem was that Allie still harbored romantic feelings for her best friend Chanel DuPree (Precious Way). Eventually, Allie and Tripp called it quits, but Tripp still loved Allie, and, when the devil possessed her, it was Tripp who ultimately saved her life (via Daytime Confidential).
Although Tripp has had many failed attempts at love on "Days of Our Lives," Adams, the actor, has seemingly been luckier and even recently tied the knot.
Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert met on the set of Liv & Maddie
Over the weekend, "Days of Our Lives" actor Lucas Adams walked down the aisle with his longtime love, Shelby Wulfert (via Soaps). The couple tied the knot at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Texas. The pair first met in 2016 when they co-starred together on the Disney Channel series "Liv & Maddie." They began dating and got engaged in 2021.
"We were friends first," Wulfert said of their beginning. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!'" the actress told People.
As for the couple's future, Wulfert says that she and Adams are planning to start a family soon. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives," she revealed.
Of course, "Days of Our Lives" fans were thrilled for Adams and are likely hoping that his real-life relationship with Wulfert is far less dramatic than all of the romances he's endured as Tripp Dalton in Salem.