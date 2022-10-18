Days Of Our Lives' Lucas Adams Says 'I Do' To Long-Ago Disney Co-Star

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have become accustomed to seeing relationships play out in Salem. Many of Salem's couples have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, like Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and John Black and Marlena Evans. However, other fan-favorite characters haven't been so lucky in love to have found their soulmate just yet. One of those characters is Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams).

Just after moving to Salem and discovering his biological father, Steve, Tripp began romances with Claire Brady (then Olive Rose Keegan) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), per Soaps in Depth. He also befriended Haley Chen (Thia Megia) and even married her so that she wouldn't get deported.

Of course, his most serious relationship to date has been with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Tripp and Allie got together after a dark time in Allie's life. However, they were a well-matched couple. The biggest problem was that Allie still harbored romantic feelings for her best friend Chanel DuPree (Precious Way). Eventually, Allie and Tripp called it quits, but Tripp still loved Allie, and, when the devil possessed her, it was Tripp who ultimately saved her life (via Daytime Confidential).

Although Tripp has had many failed attempts at love on "Days of Our Lives," Adams, the actor, has seemingly been luckier and even recently tied the knot.