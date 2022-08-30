The Latest Fallout From The Hunter Biden Investigation Is Raising Eyebrows

The federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's business dealings has been going on for years now — since 2018 to be exact (via CNN). But with the FBI under scrutiny following the raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and calls for equal treatment of the two men, the first son's case is in the spotlight again (via The Washington Post).

Now, the latest development in the ongoing case is getting a lot of attention, with the GOP leader, whose Truth Social platform is also allegedly feeling the heat, raising a red flag about its broader implications.

The Washington Times reports that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent at the FBI, has suddenly resigned after a 25-year tenure in light of allegations that he acted with political bias in keeping the president's son out of trouble in the course of the investigation into his business conduct. The outlet noted Thibault may also have been fired.

This development comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray publicly condemned alleged social media posts that the agent, who was leading the Washington field office, allegedly shared showing clear bias (via Politico).