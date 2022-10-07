The U.S. Attorney In Delaware Has A Huge Decision To Make About Hunter Biden

It has been four long years since the investigation into Joe Biden's son's taxes began (via CBS News). And yet, Hunter Biden has yet to be charged with any crime. The case has been fraught with drama, with senior FBI agents being accused of political bias. It was also recently reported that Liz Cheney's husband's law firm represented the embattled first son. Remember, the Wyoming native is no fan of former president Donald Trump.

Now, the day for Hunter to potentially face charges has arrived, with The Washington Post reporting that the FBI has enough evidence against him to proceed. The alleged crimes are both tax and gun related, according to the outlet. However, it's still unclear if the U.S. Attorney in Delaware will actually charge the President's second son — and that decision is more complicated than you may think.

David C. Weiss, who serves in the position, was appointed by Trump (via Justice.gov). And, according to CNN, prosecutors are in no rush to charge Biden, with a final decision not likely to come until after the midterm elections in November. That said, according to Fox News, liberals are not happy that reports are coming out about potential charges during this crucial run-up to the midterms.