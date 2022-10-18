CBS Soap Vet Adrienne Frantz Asks For Support After Family Members Fall Seriously Ill

Though soap star Adrienne Frantz left "The Bold and the Beautiful," it doesn't mean that she hasn't been keeping busy. The actress was best known for her role as Amber Moore on "B&B" and Tiffany Thorne on "Sunset Beach." She has also had minor roles on other soaps like "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" and TV movies such as "The Perfect Girlfriend" and "Maternal Instinct" (via IMDb). However, it's her role as a full-time mom that takes up most of Frantz's time.

Back in March, Frantz and her husband, Scott Bailey, welcomed their third child – a baby boy named Killian. Soon after the birth, the actress shared several photos on Instagram of her newborn bundle of joy. She captioned the post, "I had some complications in delivery, and then Amélie brought home a bug from school! You don't know what it is like to be a mother of three until you have three sick babies! We feel blessed beyond belief to have this wonderful addition to the family!"

While there's no doubt that Frantz is loving her role as a mom of three, she's not loving all of the health issues she's been dealing with. The soap vet recently asked for support after several of her family members fell seriously ill again.