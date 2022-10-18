How Closing Abortion Clinics Have Affected STD Rates

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June 2022, the consequences of that action were swift. Just 30 days after the ruling, at least 43 abortion clinics had already been shut down, according to CNN. While the closures have been mainly concentrated in the South and Midwest, the trend appears to be increasing across the country.

But according to the U.S. News & World Report, closures were occurring even before the Supreme Court made their ruling. Family planning centers like Planned Parenthood started to lose funding as a way for the states to limit abortion access. But what many people don't realize is that those family planning centers do much more than just perform abortions. In fact, according to Planned Parenthood, they provide everything from HIV services, to men's health services, to STD testing and treatments. When these health clinics are shut down or defunded, people no longer have access to these services — the repercussions of this is dire, especially when it comes to STD rates.