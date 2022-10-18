Princess Anne's Daughter Makes It Clear Which Royal Is Her Role Model

While King Charles III and his heir, Prince William, Prince of Wales, get most of the attention in the British royal family, there are several senior members that take on important duties throughout the year. In fact, a report in the Daily Mail showed that the hardest-working member of the royal family last year was none other than Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter. Anne carried out 387 official engagements — more than one event per calendar day! Right behind her was Prince Charles with 385 engagements. The third royal, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, came in with 235 official duties.

When she isn't carrying out her duties, Anne enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren. Both her daughter and son, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips — who each have two daughters — live near their mother on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, per Express, and the princess has been photographed babysitting her four granddaughters throughout the years. "Despite her restrictive factory-farm upbringing and despite her often frosty, intimidating exterior, Princess Anne appears to have produced a free-range family, gifting daughter Zara the ability to be joyous, fun, openly loving and spontaneously tactile and then watching those same qualities pass down to Zara's children," body language expert Judi James told Express.

That said, it's not surprising that Anne is adored by her daughter.