Princess Anne's Daughter Makes It Clear Which Royal Is Her Role Model
While King Charles III and his heir, Prince William, Prince of Wales, get most of the attention in the British royal family, there are several senior members that take on important duties throughout the year. In fact, a report in the Daily Mail showed that the hardest-working member of the royal family last year was none other than Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter. Anne carried out 387 official engagements — more than one event per calendar day! Right behind her was Prince Charles with 385 engagements. The third royal, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, came in with 235 official duties.
When she isn't carrying out her duties, Anne enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren. Both her daughter and son, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips — who each have two daughters — live near their mother on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, per Express, and the princess has been photographed babysitting her four granddaughters throughout the years. "Despite her restrictive factory-farm upbringing and despite her often frosty, intimidating exterior, Princess Anne appears to have produced a free-range family, gifting daughter Zara the ability to be joyous, fun, openly loving and spontaneously tactile and then watching those same qualities pass down to Zara's children," body language expert Judi James told Express.
That said, it's not surprising that Anne is adored by her daughter.
Zara Tindall's biggest role model is her mother
Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, revealed that her biggest role model is her mother. Tindall gave an interview as the new face of Musto's Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection and spoke about her upbringing in the royal family. Tindall and her brother, Peter Phillips, do not have HRH titles, although they could have been given them at birth upon the request of their mother. "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," Anne told Vanity Fair in 2020. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."
Tindall recalled that her childhood was "a lot of fun," adding that she was "able to experience a lot of things and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in. Whether it was the horses or sailing or traveling or the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life."
And like Princess Anne, Tindall would like "to be remembered for being hardworking, respectful, loyal, and a good mum . . . to be remembered for influencing the younger generations as well."