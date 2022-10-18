41% Of People Think This Is The Best Running Shoe Brand - The List Survey

Finding a brand and style you like is only half of the battle when it comes to finding the perfect running shoe. Your shoes might look great and are guaranteed to last a while, but they could still cause problems while you're breaking them in. Per Run Doctor, if your feet constantly ache and sting after a run or you develop painful calluses, those are signs that your shoes could be ruining your workout.

According to Very Well Fit, there are three major problems you might run into when looking for running shoes: size, type, and last. If your shoes are too small, you will quickly develop blisters due to friction. Runners recommend sizing up to accommodate for your feet swelling during your run. You also want to make sure that the type of running shoe you buy accommodates your foot's needs. Some people need a stiff shoe to help them gain control over terrain, while others need a less restrictive shoe material that allows their feet to breathe. It's also important to keep in mind how wide or narrow you need your shoes to fit so you don't constrict any part of your foot. This could lead to painful conditions like plantar fasciitis or fat pad syndrome, which are caused by wearing poorly fitting shoes for a long period of time (via Voyage Healthcare).

It may take some time, but once you find the perfect running shoe, there's no stopping you!