Do Trending 'Jaw Bras' Really Tighten Your Skin?

Sharp jawlines have become more and more popular in recent years, regardless of what face shape you have. In 2019, a celebrity plastic surgeon confirmed this trend. "Right now, everyone wants this sculpted, chiseled jawline look," Dr. Deepak Raj Dugar told ET. "That's what everyone keeps asking and talking about."

The intense jawline effect is such a prominent beauty standard that some people even resort to investing in jawline fillers to boost their confidence. And for people who don't want to undergo any cosmetic procedures, many YouTube tutorials explain how to contour your jawline with makeup. But now there's a trendy method to enhance your jawline for people who don't want fillers or aren't into makeup: jaw bras.

No, jaw bras aren't actual bras — this isn't lingerie or underwear. Rather, it's a jawline-focused spin on skincare trends. You can find many examples of this product and how to use it on TikTok, but in short, a jaw bra is an item you can wrap around your jawline to tighten the skin in that area for a more defined jawline. So, does it actually work, or is it just a weird social media fad?