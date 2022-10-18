5 Twists On The Classic To Try For International Gin And Tonic Day - Exclusive

"The gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen's lives, and minds, than all the doctors in the Empire," said prime minister Winston Churchill – the first prime minister that Queen Elizabeth worked with – per the Independent. Seems like kind of an odd thing to say, but he was right. As the British worked to expand their empire in the 1800s, malaria was deadly, and they fought the disease with quinine. Made from the bark of the cinchona tree from South America, quinine was bitter tasting, so British army officers were said to have started blending it with gin, soda water, and sugar to make it more palatable, according to India Times News. Soldiers received a daily ration of a pint of wine or a third a pint of gin or rum as a way to boost morale, so the liquor in question was easy to come by, the National Army Museum notes. Such is the story of how the gin and tonic cocktail was created. Vance Henderson, U.S. National Ambassador for Hendrick's Gin, explained to The List that he thinks the drink has such longevity "because of its simplicity and crisp, clean taste."

In honor of the drink, October 19 is International Gin and Tonic Day. And for a twist on the classic tipple — which is 2 ounces of gin with 4 to 6 ounces of tonic with a lime garnish — here are five ways to change up your gin and tonic from the subtle to the elaborate.