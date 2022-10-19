Meghan Markle Makes Extremely Telling Comments About Her New Netflix Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries has been shrouded in mystery, and indeed plagued by controversy, essentially ever since it was announced. The Sussexes signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant to produce content through their company, Archewell (via The Guardian), but early in the process experts wondered whether they'd bitten off more than they could chew.

As an industry insider explained to The Irish Sun, "Just because they are royalty, they are not treated any different to others in the arena of program commissioning." They continued, "Sure getting in the door for meetings may be easier than for most others, but Netflix still hold projects to account on what they feel is good value for money or be of interest to audiences." As a result, they can't just do whatever they like.

Moreover, another source told the Daily Mail the couple was under "pressure ... to come up with a hit" quickly because their ideas were too boring and safe. In fact, a royal expert made a bold claim about Meghan and Harry's finances that suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to start making some money if they're going to survive in California. As it turns out, Meghan may not be too pleased with how their debut series is coming along.