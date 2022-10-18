Here's When You Can Expect To Watch The Premiere Of Meghan And Harry's Netflix Series

Despite garnering several lucrative deals since defecting, a royal expert made a bold claim about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's finances allegedly being in trouble. Journalist Tina Brown joked to The Telegraph that the Duchess of Sussex should reconsider marrying someone richer, like Elon Musk, if she wants to keep her position in Hollywood. As far as Brown is concerned, the celebrity couple is struggling to keep up with the Joneses.

Branding their Montecito mansion a "humble cottage," at least compared to some of their friends' homes, the "Palace Papers" author argued: "It's not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn't have enough money. It's a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people." Simply put, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to start earning quickly or they'll be cast out. Unfortunately, the couple's Netflix deal has been plagued by setbacks.

Page Six reported they were at odds with the streamer over proposed edits to an upcoming docuseries, which the Sussexes felt were necessary following a swell of public support for the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. As one insider put it, "Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story." Another added, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language."

As a result, there were concerns the project would never see the light of day. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.