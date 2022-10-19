Everything We Know About Princess Anne's Upcoming Trip To Uganda

Following the end of the official mourning period of Queen Elizabeth's death, the royals are back to their busy schedules. While William, Prince of Wales, has a trip to the U.S. planned for December, his aunt Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, is set to travel internationally much sooner.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, are scheduled to visit Uganda from October 25 to 28, according to a release shared by royal expert Omid Scobie. While the trip is only four days, the royals' schedule is packed with charity engagement across the country. It comes to no surprise that Princess Anne will headlining charity events as she has always been very much involved in this kind of work. According to the royal website, the Princess Royal has been president of Save the Children since 1970 and worked with organizations for people with disabilities across the United Kingdom.