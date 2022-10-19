Meghan Markle Claims She Didn't Grow Up This Way In A New Interview

When Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast for Spotify debuted, it hit the top of the Spotify podcast charts around the world, per Los Angeles Times. Some say that Meghan's podcast has the hidden motive of being a part of a war against the royal family. It's slipped in the rankings over the weeks since, but it's still currently sitting firmly in the top 10 (via Spotify).

Each of the episodes is about tackling the stigma behind certain ways that women get labeled, and it was put on pause for much of September after the queen died; her third episode with Mindy Kaling was released on September 6. But it's back and her most recent interview is called "Breaking down 'The Bimbo' with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger."

As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex spoke with Paris Hilton — a socialite who rocketed to worldwide fame in the early 2000s — they talked about how Hilton's brand was originally built on being a dumb blond. Meghan revealed to Variety that going into the interview with Hilton, she was nervous about talking with her.