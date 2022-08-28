Royals Expert Claims Meghan Markle's Podcast Has A Hidden Motive

Meghan Markle's podcast is No. 1 on Spotify, beating out "The Joe Rogan Experience," for the top pod in the United States. Variety reported that "Archetypes" not only holds the tops spot in the U.S., but in Canada, Ireland, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand as well. On Spotify, "Archetypes" is described as a podcast that will "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." On the first episode of "Archetypes," Markle claims, "We're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations." In other words, Markle did not come to play.

According to royal editor Omid Scobie, "[T]he outraged reaction from the British press and world of royal commentators" only proves the point of the podcast, which is to call out the stereotypes about women. Scobie notes that despite publishing no less than 16 stories about it, The Daily Mail called Markle's podcast "pathetic" and "'yawn'-worthy." In fact, the British media slammed "Archetypes" almost immediately. James Marriot of The Times called it a "tastefully soundtracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandizing Californian platitudes."

The premiere episode of "Archetypes" features Markle's friend Serena Williams, and the Duchess of Sussex notes, "It takes a lot of courage, I think, too, to stop something in many ways than to keep going sometimes." But one royal expert claims Markle's podcast has a hidden motive.