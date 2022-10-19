Euphoria-Esque Makeup Is Getting A Chic Upgrade For Fall And Winter

HBO's "Euphoria" took audiences by the storm with the cast's bold glitz and glam makeup looks. Bright neon colors in eyeshadow, thick eyeliner, colored eyeliner designs, face gems, glitter, and more are what made the looks truly standout. It was a hit perfectly aligning with the comeback of many Y2K trends. In fact, it was these looks that earned the show a 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup. "When I think about how these looks could help and encourage people to become better acquainted and comfortable with their own self-expression, it fills me with creative energy and gives me visual ideas," the show's lead makeup artist, Doniella Davy, told The Hollywood Reporter.

These looks are perfect for the days when you want to wear something unique and daring, but there are ways to incorporate it for an everyday look. As summer festivals and festivities wind down, you might be considering doing the same for your makeup as you enter fall and winter. But if you don't want to give up the glitter, the glam, and the occasional bright color, you certainly don't have to.