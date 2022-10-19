How To Embrace The Preppy Hair Renaissance For Fall

If you're looking for a preppy hairstyle with a girly twist, you should consider investing in some hair ribbons. You can't go wrong with neutral hair ribbons that will match any preppy outfit in your closet for a wholesome, sweet appearance. On the other hand, red or colorful hair ribbons or bows will add a fun contrast to colorless looks while keeping up with the preppy theme.

Furthermore, pigtails are a cute go-to preppy hairstyle, and braided pigtails are even better for achieving a preppy look. You can find a plethora of tutorials on YouTube, whether you want classic braided pigtails, dutch braids, or even bubble braids. One more option is a bun, and we're not talking about the ravey space bun trend or the cute messy bun look that we've seen everywhere for a chic yet imperfect hairstyle. As much as we enjoy rocking space buns for nights out and messy buns for lazy mornings, neither of those hairstyles matches the preppy aesthetic. For a preppy look, you'll need a classic, tight ballerina-style bun for a prim and proper impact.