The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Opens Up About Living With Breast Cancer - Exclusive

Though many people might find a cancer diagnosis the perfect time to stop as many activities outside of recovery as possible, Clea Shearer found that working on "Best Friend Energy" with Joanna Teplin gave her something to focus on without demanding too much energy. "There's a lot less physicality in the process, the programming process, the producing, and even the recording, so it was a great thing to focus on," she said. "It's something that has really brought a lot of joy, being able to sit down with Joanna and hang out. It doesn't get any better than that. It has been an uplifting thing for me in all of this."

Besides finding support in her friendship with Teplin and having a positive project to occupy her attention, Shearer saw the diagnosis as an opportunity to reset her expectations about balancing different aspects of her life with her health — particularly, realizing that her health should come first. "We're all super busy, and it's easy to go through life being super busy and not taking care of yourself," she said. She often discusses the new lessons she's learned about wellness on the podcast, including the importance of listening to one's body.

"Listen to your body, give it rest — refocus to notice what your body's going through. Even if you're fatigued, listen to it, and it won't steer you wrong," Shearer explained. "I often say I found my cancer. I found my tumors myself, and it took stopping in my busy track and being like, 'Wait a minute. Clearly, something's not right, and I need to stop. I know I'm super busy right now, but that doesn't mean that this is any less real.'"



"Best Friend Energy" is officially out on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast listening platforms.

