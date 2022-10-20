Everything We Know About Liz Truss' Resignation As UK Prime Minister

Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.

So why is Truss stepping down after such a short tenure in office? The story is still developing, but what we do know is that she has made a short statement explaining her decision outside of 10 Downing Street. "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected" Truss said according to The New York Times. Her comments come after her new finance minister's decision to reverse her planned tax agenda, the aim of which was to help Brits in the face of stifling inflation and rising fuel costs. Instead, it's being reported that chaos ensued.

AP News reports her resignation was "inevitable" after the repudiation of her policies essentially wiped out her political capital. Meanwhile, Truss added in her brief statement that she had already informed King Charles of her plans to step down (via CNBC).