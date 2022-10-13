King Charles Publicly Shows He Still Has Love For Meghan And Harry

The relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family has been strained for literal years at this stage and, unfortunately for all concerned, it shows no signs of improving. For instance, although a subtle part of King Charles' first speech as sovereign referenced Meghan and Harry, as far as royal watchers were concerned, he didn't look too happy to mention them.

Likewise, as Fox News pointed out, the king notably neglected to include their official titles in an assumed snub. Meghan and Harry's new position on the royal website hints at their relationship with Charles, too. The former senior royals have been moved down to the very bottom of the family's official site, alongside lesser-known members like Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It seems that Charles is looking to move forward and modernize the monarchy — including, crucially, slimming down its active members, per Us Weekly — without the Sussexes' input. However, there's reason to believe he hasn't completely cut them out just yet.