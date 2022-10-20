The Unexpected Friendship Between Days Of Our Lives Stars Jackée Harry And Robert Scott Wilson
"Days of Our Lives" is all about family, and it seems that it carries over behind the scenes as well. There are plenty of close connections between the cast members of the Peacock soap opera, such as the marriage between Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and Bill Hayes (Doug Williams), the longtime romance between Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) and Shawn Christian (formerly Daniel Jonas), and the union between Crystal Chappell (Carly Manning) and Michael Sabatino (formerly Lawrence Alamain), per Fame 10.
Of course, there are many friendships as well. Tanner Stine, who was recently cast to take over the role of Joey Johnson, has opened up about his real-life friendship with actor Carson Boatman, who currently plays Johnny DiMera on the sudser. The two have been friends for years, and Boatman even helped Stine film his audition tape for the show, per Soap Opera Digest.
Stine also has friendships with former "Days of Our Lives" stars Spencer Neville (formerly Derrick) and Molly Burnette (formerly Melanie), as well as budding relationships with his on-screen siblings, Lucas Adams (Tripp Johnson) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie Johnson).
So it makes sense that other behind-the-scenes friendships have also formed, such as the surprising relationship between fan-favorite actors Jackée Harry (Paulina Price) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston, Alex Kiriakis).
Robert Scott Wilson opens up about working with Jackée Harry
Currently, Robert Scott Wilson portrays Alex Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives," while Jackée Harry has become a favorite among viewers as Paulina Price. The pair have the same manager, and Wilson tells Soap Opera Digest that he long wanted to work with Harry.
"I always thought it would be cool to have scenes with Jackée," Wilson stated. "We actually did get to do some, which are coming up soon, and they were great. Jackée and I kind of talked about that and became buddies. We had a couple of scenes recently that were wicked funny, and we're going to do being more in the future."
As many "Days of Our Lives" fans already know, Wilson previously played the role of Ben Weston, a reformed bad boy who won over the heart of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). However, when the couple was written out of Salem, the sudser brought Wilson back as Sonny Kiriakis' brother, Alex, who has a totally different personality than Ben (via Celebrating the Soaps).
It appears that fans will soon see Alex and Paulina mix it up in Salem, and it should be fun to see the characters interact more as time goes on.