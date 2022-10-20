The Unexpected Friendship Between Days Of Our Lives Stars Jackée Harry And Robert Scott Wilson

"Days of Our Lives" is all about family, and it seems that it carries over behind the scenes as well. There are plenty of close connections between the cast members of the Peacock soap opera, such as the marriage between Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and Bill Hayes (Doug Williams), the longtime romance between Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) and Shawn Christian (formerly Daniel Jonas), and the union between Crystal Chappell (Carly Manning) and Michael Sabatino (formerly Lawrence Alamain), per Fame 10.

Of course, there are many friendships as well. Tanner Stine, who was recently cast to take over the role of Joey Johnson, has opened up about his real-life friendship with actor Carson Boatman, who currently plays Johnny DiMera on the sudser. The two have been friends for years, and Boatman even helped Stine film his audition tape for the show, per Soap Opera Digest.

Stine also has friendships with former "Days of Our Lives" stars Spencer Neville (formerly Derrick) and Molly Burnette (formerly Melanie), as well as budding relationships with his on-screen siblings, Lucas Adams (Tripp Johnson) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie Johnson).

So it makes sense that other behind-the-scenes friendships have also formed, such as the surprising relationship between fan-favorite actors Jackée Harry (Paulina Price) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston, Alex Kiriakis).