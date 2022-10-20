Pharmaceutical Company Plans Multi-Million Dollar Facility To Produce More Infant Formula

If you were looking for baby formula in recent months, you were likely met with empty shelves or a purchase limit if formula was available. While baby food has thankfully remained available for older babies, according to CNN, one-third of all homes with a baby under 1 reported difficulty finding formula for their infants. Healthy Children recommended families reach out on social media groups to find the formula they needed or to search online to get it delivered.

The infant formula crisis in America started back in May when Abbott, the leading producer of infant formula, was forced to shut down one of its largest plants. The cause of the shutdown was due to bacteria found on site that may have been linked to infant deaths, per CNBC. After the shutdown, it was reported that over 40 percent of formula products were out of stock, causing parents all over the country to panic. A few months later, the facility was shut down again due to flooding and bad weather, creating even more shortages. To add even more concern to the crisis, Abbott announced a baby formula recall for many of their products this month.

Recently, Abbot made an announcement about their future plans to manage the crisis.